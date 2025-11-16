Ashley Darby Says She’s At Peace After Apologizing To Dr. Wendy Osefo For Her Arrest Comments—‘I Have Absolved Myself’ [Exclusive]

The legal drama surrounding Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo followed her onto the public stage at BravoCon, but she held her head high with her hubby by her side. She also seized the moment to shut down Ashley Darby, who told BOSSIP she apologized for poking fun at Wendy’s arrest, even though Wendy made it clear she didn’t accept the mea culpa.



Following her felony fraud indictment, Wendy made her first public appearance at BravoCon 2025, where she briefly addressed the charges and the response among her castmates./

As BOSSIP reported, Wendy and Eddie Osefo were arrested in October on 34 charges of insurance fraud and conspiracy. These charges are related to an alleged staged burglary in April 2024, where the couple reported that over $450,000 worth of designer bags and jewelry was stolen while they were on vacation in Jamaica.

During the BravoCon panel in Las Vegas, Osefo addressed the allegations against her with a calm, composed demeanor. “You know, it’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right,” she stated. “I will share my story with everyone. And for now, they’re just allegations. So we will continue to push forward.”

She also added that she’s sticking by her personal mantra of “chin up.”







Wendy Points Out The Real Friends Amid Fraud Allegations, Ashley Apologizes

Wendy Osefo’s arrest immediately divided the cast into two camps: the compassionate and the critics. Osefo used her platform to subtly call out the fake friends while thanking her supporters.

“I would just like to thank my cast members for being there for me during this time,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “I think it’s a tie between Stacey and Monique who reached out first. You know, I just am so grateful for that. Tia has reached out multiple times when everything happened, and Gizelle reached out as well.”

Co-star Stacey Rusch was particularly vocal in her support, telling Page Six‘s “Virtual Reali-Tea” at BravoCon that those who weren’t supporting the Osefos amid the allegations are “not real friends,” possibly hinting at Ashley Darby, who publicly mocked the arrest.

As previously reported, she stated during a performance, “We’re making melodies, not felonies, if you know what I mean,” and said that “Zen Wen is in the pen.”

At BravoCon, Wendy addressed Ashley’s comment after a fan asked about their current dynamic, and she simply responded, “We will save it for the reunion.”



Ashley also responded to the fan’s question and stated,

“I can admit that I was maybe a little hot in the pants with what I said about Wendy. And when I thought about it later, it wasn’t the time or the place.”

She continued,

“I realize that this is no way a light-hearted situation for Wendy, so I do want to say that I’m sorry for how hot I came for Wendy and I mean it.”

The mom of two also mentioned that she tried to clear the air with Wendy backstage, but Wendy was not receptive.

Nevertheless, Wendy wasn’t feeling it. After Ashley said that she meant the apology and either she could either accept it or not, she stated, “I WILL NOT.”

After the panel, Ashley chatted with BOSSIP and said she cleared her conscious even though Wendy wasn’t ready to accept her apology.

“I know what I said was a little ho, and Wendy can accept it or not accept it, but I have absolved myself,” said Ashley. “f she wants to continue to be upset about it, that is her entitlement, but my slate is clean.”

What do YOU think about Ashley’s apology to Dr. Wendy at BravoCon?

