Kandi & Todd Are Divorcing! The End of the RHOA Power Couple

After 11 years, the music has stopped for a reality TV favorite: Kandi Burruss has officially filed for divorce from Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta icon confirmed the split, saying she is focused on “protecting my peace” and amicably co-parenting their children. This news follows months of behind-the-scenes whispers, proving that even a power couple with an empire of restaurants and production companies isn’t immune to strain.

We watched their entire relationship unfold, from the prenup drama to building the Old Lady Gang. Now, the biggest questions are:

What happens to the businesses? How will they navigate co-parenting their family while maintaining separate public lives? Will this be Kandi’s next big storyline?

