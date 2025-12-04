List of Christmas-Themed Bars in Columbus
Break out the tinsel and Liquid IV. It’s time to bar hop through some of Columbus’ Christmas-themed bars!
During this time of year, it’s common for bars & lounges to transform their usually rowdy spaces into magical Winter Wonderlands. We’ve complied a list of must-see, limited-time Christmas bars in the 614… Perfect for friends, family, or date night.
RELATED: New Black Holiday Movies To Watch During Christmastime
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a sweet (strong) seasonal drink under twinkling lights and Xmas tunes?
Here’s a list of Christmas Pop Up Bars in Columbus
Good Night John Boy @ 906 N. High St.
Santa Baby Bar at The Junto @ 77 Belle St.
Huli Huli Tiki Lounge & Bar @ 26 W Olentangy St.
The Marmont @ 721 N. High St.
The Bottle Shop @ 237 King Ave.
The Citizens Trust @ 11 W. Gay St.
Columbus Brewing Company @ 2555 Harrison Dr.
Land-Grant Brewing Taproom @ 424 W. Town St.
- From Quincy Jones to Michael Jackson!
- God Forgives, 50 Cent Don’t! Social Media Erupts With Viral Tweets, Videos & Reactions To ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Docuseries
- Kimora Lee Simmons Says She’s A Surrogate Mom To Diddy’s Twin Daughters D’Lila & Jessie Combs
- Q PARKER Launches ‘Romance Movement’, Speaks on Diddy
- Kim Kardashian Klaims Kanye Thinks She ‘Faked’ Paris Robbery ‘For A TV Show’: ‘That Was A Knife To My Heart’
- BET Media Group President & CEO Scott Mills Vacating Post
- FBI Arrests Potential Suspect In Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case
- Donald Trump Calls Somali People ‘Garbage’ In Hateful Rant, Calls For Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Deportation
- Miguel Reveals Why His New Tour Won’t Look Like Anything You Expect
- ‘Sound Bite This’: Pharrell Responds to Political Backlash
List of Christmas-Themed Bars in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com