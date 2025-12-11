Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

They Parted Ways — but Both Admit it Changed Them Forever.

Inside Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Journey Beyond the Breakup. No Fairy-Tale Ending, but a New Beginning. How They Turned Heartache into Clarity.

Published on December 10, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In interviews reflecting on their recent divorce after five years together, rapper Jeezy spoke about his growth, the lessons learned, and the value of compromise — acknowledging that their relationship taught him a lot, even if it ended bitterly.

Meanwhile, TV personality Jeannie Mai opened up about the emotional impact of being labeled a divorcee, calling the experience “earth-shattering” but also a wake-up call that forced her to reevaluate what she wants and who she is.

Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

They both say they’re focused now on healing, personal growth, and moving forward.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close