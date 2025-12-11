They Parted Ways — but Both Admit it Changed Them Forever.
In interviews reflecting on their recent divorce after five years together, rapper Jeezy spoke about his growth, the lessons learned, and the value of compromise — acknowledging that their relationship taught him a lot, even if it ended bitterly.
Meanwhile, TV personality Jeannie Mai opened up about the emotional impact of being labeled a divorcee, calling the experience “earth-shattering” but also a wake-up call that forced her to reevaluate what she wants and who she is.
They both say they’re focused now on healing, personal growth, and moving forward.
