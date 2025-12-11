They Parted Ways — but Both Admit it Changed Them Forever.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In interviews reflecting on their recent divorce after five years together, rapper Jeezy spoke about his growth, the lessons learned, and the value of compromise — acknowledging that their relationship taught him a lot, even if it ended bitterly.

Meanwhile, TV personality Jeannie Mai opened up about the emotional impact of being labeled a divorcee, calling the experience “earth-shattering” but also a wake-up call that forced her to reevaluate what she wants and who she is.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

They both say they’re focused now on healing, personal growth, and moving forward.