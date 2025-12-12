Their Past Relationship is Still the Buzz 23 Years Later!

Source: Dave Hogan / Getty

During a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s show, 50 Cent looked back on his 2003 relationship with actress Vivica A. Fox.

Vivica spoke warmly about their time together, and while 50 Cent seemed a bit amused — even slightly uncomfortable — at parts of her remarks, their banter stayed playful.

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Fox jokingly referenced the “fat orgasms” from their relationship, which drew a laugh and a light reaction from 50 Cent. Afterward, Shepherd teased that the two might still care about each other, and their friendly exchange suggests any old tension has eased.