People Believe These Traditions Are Fading Out

Times are changing, and according to a recent survey, Americans believe many traditions will be no more in the coming decades.

Source: jpkirakun / Getty

According to the survey, which ones would you be happy to see go? Which would you be sad to see leave?

Class Reunions: According to one person, “social media has made them irrelevant.” Trick-or-Treating: Someone said that ever since trunk-or-treating became popular, no one does it the old way. Gender Reveals: A surveyor said they feel as though they’ve taken a hit, and more low-key family events are better. Black Friday: Because more people are shopping online and not lining up at box stores. The Miss America Pageant: They’re just not a thing like they were in the ’80s and ’90s.

Source: Eakrin Rasadonyindee / Getty

6. Private Fireworks : “There are too many rules for fireworks in neighborhoods, so what’s the point?” said someone.

: “There are too many rules for fireworks in neighborhoods, so what’s the point?” said someone. 7. Daylight Saving Time : Good luck with that. It’s ok to dream, I guess.

: Good luck with that. It’s ok to dream, I guess. 8. Wedding s: Surveyors say money isn’t there like that anymore for the large-scale events.

s: Surveyors say money isn’t there like that anymore for the large-scale events. 9. Thank-You Cards : “It’s easier to send a text or say ‘thanks’ on social media,” admitted a person.

: “It’s easier to send a text or say ‘thanks’ on social media,” admitted a person. 10. Christmas Cards: “That’s an old person thing,” revealed someone.