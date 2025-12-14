People Believe These Traditions Are Fading Out
Times are changing, and according to a recent survey, Americans believe many traditions will be no more in the coming decades.
According to the survey, which ones would you be happy to see go? Which would you be sad to see leave?
- Class Reunions: According to one person, “social media has made them irrelevant.”
- Trick-or-Treating: Someone said that ever since trunk-or-treating became popular, no one does it the old way.
- Gender Reveals: A surveyor said they feel as though they’ve taken a hit, and more low-key family events are better.
- Black Friday: Because more people are shopping online and not lining up at box stores.
- The Miss America Pageant: They’re just not a thing like they were in the ’80s and ’90s.
- 6. Private Fireworks: “There are too many rules for fireworks in neighborhoods, so what’s the point?” said someone.
- 7. Daylight Saving Time: Good luck with that. It’s ok to dream, I guess.
- 8. Weddings: Surveyors say money isn’t there like that anymore for the large-scale events.
- 9. Thank-You Cards: “It’s easier to send a text or say ‘thanks’ on social media,” admitted a person.
- 10. Christmas Cards: “That’s an old person thing,” revealed someone.
