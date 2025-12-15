Trump Blames The Victims After Rob Reiner, Wife Are Killed

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

At this point, you only have yourself to blame if you’re waiting for the President of the United States to do anything remotely presidential. Currently, he’s running plays from the junior varsity “Mein Kampf” playbook in his attack on immigrants. The East Wing of the White House looks like Afghanistan, and we can’t unsee the images that have been slowly leaked showing Trump and Epstein kicking it like Laverene and Shirley.

But one would think that the horrific deaths of beloved actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reine,r would be a time for the president to promote healing.

Well, one would be wrong.

Just hours after it was announced that Reiner, 78, and Michele, 68, were found murdered inside their Los Angeles home, Trump took to social media to blame their deaths on “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.” Trump wrote.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

Like a woman who has made her BBL her personality, Trump has found a way to make the Reiners’ death about himself. It’s impossible for him to read the room, and since no one in his orbit has a spine or the sense to grab his phone, Trump is running around the White House rudderless and unfiltered.

And sadly, we’ve all become desensitized to it. There is no decorum, standards, or guardrails for this administration, and there never have been. It’s exhausting the number of times social media users have taken to their accounts to point out that “if this were any other president…”

This is the norm. Full stop.

The President of the United States literally victim-blames a celebrity for their murder because they had the audacity to criticize him, and despite social posts condemning his behavior, nothing will happen.

There will be no reprimanding. Fox News, Trump’s personal OnlyFans channel won’t acknowledge it, and tomorrow will come the way it always does, and we will have another series of posts from the president of people who voted to lose their farmland just to stick it to the Libs.

It’s maddening.

Reiner had been critical of the president during both his terms in office. During a recent interview with MSNBC, Reiner noted that the U.S. is in danger of becoming an “autocracy” if Trump continues to try to “control the media.”

“Make no mistake; we have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy, and democracy completely leaves us,” Reiner told MSNBC (since renamed MS NOW) in October. “And we’re looking at the election in 2026, and Donald Trump knows that in a free and fair election, he will lose. He will lose the House, the House will flip, and will become in Democratic hands. There will be committee chairs who will be able to hold meetings, and this is the last thing he wants.”

And in 2021, Reiner noted that he was working on a “10- to 13-episode” TV project about the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, so conspiracy theorists can do with that what they wish.

Whenever you think that these dive-bar democracy-less derelicts have reached bottom, they, much like brunch mimosas, prove to be bottomless. But if there is one pattern in Trump’s behavior that has proven most concerning, it’s his lack of empathy for those who oppose him. This is giving full-on North Korea vibes, and all those who have the audacity to go against the commander-in-chief must perish. If we’ve learned anything from Joffrey Baratheon and those like him, it’s that petty rulers don’t last long.

Unfortunately for Trump, his reign of terror and insults is on a clock that will end no matter how many social media posts he writes about it. Hopefully then he can go back to the sad side of the Internet where grown men in pajama pants cower in the recesses of their parents’ guest bedroom, tweeting into the abyss of loneliness that looks a lot like neck beards and unfinished bags of Doritos.

Trump Blames The Victims After Rob Reiner, Wife Are Killed was originally published on newsone.com