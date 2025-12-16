Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nas and Eminem have long cemented themselves as legendary names in Hip-Hop, but there was once a collaboration between the two that could’ve shaken the game, and it never happened.

While the pair eventually joined forces on Nas’ King’s Disease II album on the track “EMPD 2” in 2021, an earlier collaboration was nearly locked in years prior. The Brooklyn MC recently revealed that he and the Detroit rapper were originally supposed to record a song together for his Life Is Good album in 2012.

The track Nas wanted Em on was his single, “Daughters,” but the feature ultimately didn’t come together. During an interview, Nas provided context on why Eminem declined the record:

“Every record I do is not a battle, I remember I sent the song ‘Daughters’ to Eminem and at the time he had spent so much time speaking on daughters, he was like, ‘Thank you, but I told my daughter I’m not gonna do anymore songs directly about daughters at the moment because it’s a sensitive issue with all the music I’ve put out.”

The 8 Mile rapper has been no stranger to making music about his daughter, so this was no surprise. With some of his biggest songs about his daughter, like “Mockingbird” and “Haile’s Song.”

Nas also added that Eminem saluted him for not asking for a feature to “battle” him, “I think his message was like, ‘Thank you, cause most people want to do songs where they’re battling me on a record. It was refreshing to get a record where you’re not coming for me.'”

Nas Claims Eminem Declined To Be Featured On His Album ‘Life Is Good’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com