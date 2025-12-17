What Happens When Love Jones Legends Reunite for Netflix.

Arturo Holmes

Netflix is building serious buzz with its upcoming romance film Don’t Ever Wonder, starring Love Jones alums Nia Long and Larenz Tate.

The movie, directed by Sylvie’s Love filmmaker Eugene Ashe and co-written with Kay Oyegun, is inspired by songs from Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite — think Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder) — and leans into that classic, soulful love story vibe fans adore.

A big ensemble cast has just been revealed, including Blair Underwood, Laz Alonso, Susan Kelechi Watson and more. Plot details are still a mystery, but the creative team and cast are high-profile, promising a rich romantic story straight out of classic Hollywood mood.