Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

What Happens When Love Jones Legends Reunite for Netflix.

Netflix Just Dropped a Huge Cast for a Love Story That Could Become a Holiday Romance Must-Watch — and Maxwell’s Music is the Inspiration.

Published on December 17, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival
Arturo Holmes

Netflix is building serious buzz with its upcoming romance film Don’t Ever Wonder, starring Love Jones alums Nia Long and Larenz Tate.

The movie, directed by Sylvie’s Love filmmaker Eugene Ashe and co-written with Kay Oyegun, is inspired by songs from Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite — think Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder) — and leans into that classic, soulful love story vibe fans adore.

"Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere
Jesse Grant
Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented By IMDb And IMDbPro At The Intercontinental Hotel Toronto, 2025
Gareth Cattermole

A big ensemble cast has just been revealed, including Blair Underwood, Laz Alonso, Susan Kelechi Watson and more. Plot details are still a mystery, but the creative team and cast are high-profile, promising a rich romantic story straight out of classic Hollywood mood.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close