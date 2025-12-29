Anthony Joshua Involved In Car Crash in Nigeria, Two Men Killed Have Been Identified (VIDEO)

Source: John Parra / Getty

Update: Identities of Deceased in Anthony Joshua Car Crash Revealed

In a tragic update to the car crash involving Anthony Joshua, it has been confirmed that the two individuals who lost their lives were Joshua’s trainer and one of his close friends.

Both victims were traveling with Joshua in the Lexus SUV when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

The loss of these two individuals adds a heartbreaking dimension to an already devastating incident, as Joshua recovers from minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Anthony Joshua Involved In Car Crash in Nigeria, Two Killed (VIDEO)

Nigerian-British boxing star Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight champion, sustained minor injuries in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday.

Tragically, the accident claimed the lives of two other passengers, according to local police.

The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, Joshua’s ancestral hometown.

The 33-year-old was traveling in the back of a Lexus SUV when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck around 11 a.m. local time.

Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo stated that a burst tire caused the driver to lose control, leading to the crash.

Joshua was immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

“He sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment,” the police confirmed.

The identities of the two deceased passengers have not yet been disclosed, and it remains unclear which vehicle they were in.

Photos circulating on social media show Joshua being helped out of the wrecked vehicle, visibly in pain.

His representative assured fans that “early indications are he is OK,” but further updates are awaited.

The crash comes just nine days after Joshua’s sixth-round knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami.

The win marked his 29th in 33 professional fights and brought him closer to a potential 2026 showdown with British rival Tyson Fury.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, expressed relief that the boxer appeared to be safe.

“Thankfully, he seems OK from the images I’ve seen, but we are awaiting more information,” Hearn said.

The Ogun State Police Command is continuing its investigation into the accident and will provide updates as they become available.

