Her Preference, Black Men!

Tichina Arnold just spilled some real relationship tea that had everybody talking. The Martin and Everybody Hates Chris star was on comedian Deon Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast when she dropped the bomb that she once dated 90210 actor Brian Austin Green — and it was her first and only time dating a white man.

At first, she said it was “nice” and that he was a good person, but as she thought about the future, she realized their life paths weren’t aligned.

Tichina told Brian straight up that she didn’t see them ending up together long-term. She said she got to a point where she knew he was going to share his riches and legacy with someone white, and she decided, “I’m getting off this train.”

Tichina made it clear there was no bitterness — just clarity. The experience taught her exactly what she wants and what she doesn’t, and she says she’s really attracted to Black men and that’s where her heart is.

She also made sure people know Brian was a good human being, but the relationship ultimately wasn’t built for the long haul. Since then, Brian has gone on to build a life — including marriage and kids — and Tichina’s love life is completely her own.