The Infamous Dress is Still a Trending Topic!

The Internet is Still Buzzin' Over What's Appropriate or Not! Check Out How the Bryants are Still Handling This Worldwide Controversy.

Published on January 7, 2026
2025 The Root 100 Gala
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Over the holidays, social media lit up over Pastor Jamal Bryant and his wife, Dr. Karri Bryant, after her outfit at a gala sparked heavy debate online.

2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The conversation quickly went viral, drawing reactions from religious leaders, including Bishop Patrick Wooden, who publicly criticized the look as inappropriate.

The Bryants addressed the moment during their New Year’s Eve service, where Dr. Bryant thanked her husband for standing by her amid the criticism.

The couple later clapped back in their own way—showcasing a refreshed wardrobe for the first lady—but they’ve stayed silent specifically on Bishop Wooden’s comments. The situation continues to spark conversation about image, judgment, and grace within church leadership. Well, the conversation continues as both Pastor Jamal Bryant and his wife, Dr. Karri Bryant are appearing on the Tamron Hall show today!

