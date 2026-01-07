The Infamous Dress is Still a Trending Topic!

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Over the holidays, social media lit up over Pastor Jamal Bryant and his wife, Dr. Karri Bryant, after her outfit at a gala sparked heavy debate online.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The conversation quickly went viral, drawing reactions from religious leaders, including Bishop Patrick Wooden, who publicly criticized the look as inappropriate.

The Bryants addressed the moment during their New Year’s Eve service, where Dr. Bryant thanked her husband for standing by her amid the criticism.

The couple later clapped back in their own way—showcasing a refreshed wardrobe for the first lady—but they’ve stayed silent specifically on Bishop Wooden’s comments. The situation continues to spark conversation about image, judgment, and grace within church leadership. Well, the conversation continues as both Pastor Jamal Bryant and his wife, Dr. Karri Bryant are appearing on the Tamron Hall show today!