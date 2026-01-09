Listen Live
Salt-N-Pepa’s Fight to Reclaim their Music Hits a Legal Roadblock.

The Iconic Hip-Hop Duo Takes a Loss in Their Legal Battle Over Music Ownership — Here’s What the Judge Decided.

Published on January 9, 2026
A federal judge has dismissed Salt-N-Pepa’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). The hip-hop duo had sued to reclaim ownership rights to their early recordings, alleging that UMG improperly controlled their music and pulled it from streaming platforms.

The judge ruled that the group never owned the copyright to those master recordings, so they could not terminate the copyright grant under the law. UMG said it’s willing to continue working with the artists and celebrate their legacy.

