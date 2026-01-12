Listen Live
Hollywood Mourns Another Loss.

A Familiar Face from TV and Film Has Taken His Final Bow. From Punky Brewster to Space Jam-Hollywood Remembers T.K. Carter.

Published on January 12, 2026
Chiller Theatre Expo Fall 2018
Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Veteran actor T.K. Carter has passed away at the age of 69 at his home in California.

No cause of death has been released, and authorities say foul play is not suspected.

BET And Toyota Present The Premiere Screening Of "The Bobby Brown Story" - Arrivals
Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Carter was a familiar face across television and film, remembered for roles in Punky Brewster, The Sinbad Show, The Thing, and Space Jam.

His career spanned decades, and he continued working in recent years on projects like The Way Back and shows including Dave and The Company You Keep. His publicist praised his talent and lasting impact on the industry.

