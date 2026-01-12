Hollywood Mourns Another Loss.

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Veteran actor T.K. Carter has passed away at the age of 69 at his home in California.

No cause of death has been released, and authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Carter was a familiar face across television and film, remembered for roles in Punky Brewster, The Sinbad Show, The Thing, and Space Jam.

His career spanned decades, and he continued working in recent years on projects like The Way Back and shows including Dave and The Company You Keep. His publicist praised his talent and lasting impact on the industry.