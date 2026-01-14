New Year, New Country!

Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

Actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have been granted citizenship in Guinea after tracing their ancestry through DNA testing.

The couple was named Global Cultural Ambassadors of Branding Guinea, and the citizenship ceremony was followed by a statement from the president’s office.

This move follows a trend of African countries granting citizenship to people of African descent connected through heritage, a gesture seen in places like Benin and Ghana. Majors’ career has dealt with turbulence after a high-profile arrest in 2023, while Good has been publicly supportive throughout.