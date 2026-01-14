Listen Live
New Year, New Country!

What This New Citizenship Could Mean for the Couple’s Work and Advocacy. Will Other's Follow this New Trend?

Published on January 14, 2026
55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Source: Unique Nicole/WireImage / Unique Nicole/WireImage

Actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have been granted citizenship in Guinea after tracing their ancestry through DNA testing.

Grand Opening Of The PM Lounge Fresno Brings Hollywood Glamour To The Central Valley
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The couple was named Global Cultural Ambassadors of Branding Guinea, and the citizenship ceremony was followed by a statement from the president’s office.

EBONY Power 100 Gala
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

This move follows a trend of African countries granting citizenship to people of African descent connected through heritage, a gesture seen in places like Benin and Ghana. Majors’ career has dealt with turbulence after a high-profile arrest in 2023, while Good has been publicly supportive throughout.

