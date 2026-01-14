The Hip-Hop Community Rallies Around One of its Own.

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

Rapper Kurupt is currently hospitalized battling undisclosed health issues, and fellow artist Daz Dillinger is asking fans to send well wishes.

Kurupt has previously faced health struggles, including a hospitalization in 2019 tied to an alcohol relapse, and he has openly discussed his battles with alcoholism.

Support from peers like Royce Da 5’9″ and Treach highlights the community pulling for his recovery during this tough time. No official medical details have been released.

