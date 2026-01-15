Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Wait! Jackée Harry and Michael Jackson?

The Confession Nobody Saw Coming. A Hollywood Secret Comes Out Years Later. Jackée Opens up About Dating the King of Pop.

Published on January 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cast Portrait From The TV Series '227'
Source: Fotos International / Getty

Jackée Harry surprised fans by revealing she once had a secret romance with Michael Jackson.

Jackee Harry
Source: MediaPunch / Getty

The actress shared the unexpected confession while appearing on Nick Cannon’s podcast, during a candid conversation with Kym Whitley.

While she didn’t go into extreme detail, Jackée confirmed the relationship happened and described it as genuine, sparking renewed fascination with the late pop icon’s private life.

Jackee Harry
MediaPunch
Jackee Harry
MediaPunch
Jackee Harry
MediaPunch

Fans immediately took to social media, stunned by the revelation.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close