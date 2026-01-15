Wait! Jackée Harry and Michael Jackson?

Source: Fotos International / Getty

Jackée Harry surprised fans by revealing she once had a secret romance with Michael Jackson.

Source: MediaPunch / Getty

The actress shared the unexpected confession while appearing on Nick Cannon’s podcast, during a candid conversation with Kym Whitley.

While she didn’t go into extreme detail, Jackée confirmed the relationship happened and described it as genuine, sparking renewed fascination with the late pop icon’s private life.

Fans immediately took to social media, stunned by the revelation.