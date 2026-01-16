Ex-Husband Identified as Possible Suspect in Weinland Park Homicide

Source: D-Keine / Getty

Columbus police say they are confident the suspect now in custody was the sole person involved in the deadly shooting of a Weinland Park couple.

Police Chief Elaine Bryant said Wednesday that investigators believe Dr. Michael McKee is responsible for the deaths of Monique and Spencer Tepe, who were found shot inside their North Fourth Street home late last month.

The couple’s two young children, ages 4 and 1, were inside the house at the time and were not physically harmed.

“We believe at this point we have the person responsible for the murders of Monique and Spencer Tepe, and that person is Michael McKee,” Bryant said.

McKee was revealed to be Monique Tepe’s ex-husband of two years back in 2015. He was arrested without incident on January 10th in Rockford, Illinois, where he is employed as a surgeon. He remains in custody and is awaiting extradition to Columbus.

Investigators say evidence recovered from McKee’s Chicago residence strengthened the case against him. While police have not released a motive, Bryant said the shooting was not random and stemmed from a domestic relationship.

“What we can say, this was a targeted attack. This was a domestic violence related attack as we know McKee is the ex-husband of Monique Tepe.”

Police confirmed multiple firearms were recovered from McKee’s property in Chicago, with one weapon linked to the homicides. Surveillance footage from the neighborhood captured a single individual near the home during the timeframe of the shootings. Additional video later connected that person to a vehicle registered to McKee.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther described the case as a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence.

“This was a targeted domestic violence attack that resulted in the deaths of two people and have recklessly changed the lives of their children, families, colleagues and friends… Our hearts remain with Spencer and Monique, their loved ones, and especially the children.”

McKee is facing two counts of premeditated aggravated murder in Franklin County. Court records show an extradition hearing is scheduled for January 23 in Winnebago County, Illinois. His attorney has indicated he is not contesting extradition and is expected to enter not-guilty pleas once returned to Columbus.



