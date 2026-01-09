Man Charged After Weapons Found Near John Glenn Terminal

Source: Michael Williams / Getty

A man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say weapons and ammunition were discovered near a construction site at John Glenn Columbus International Airport early Tuesday morning.

According to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, airport police were called around 4:15AM after construction crews reported a suspicious person near the administrative area of the airport’s new terminal project.

Officers responded, located the individual in the area and took him into custody without incident.

Officials identified the suspect as 40-year-old William Griffith. Authorities say weapons and ammunition were recovered from two separate locations, including Griffith’s vehicle. While a Columbus Bomb Squad unit was seen at the site, airport officials clarified that no weapons were found inside the construction area itself.

Griffith has been charged with six felony counts: four counts of possession of weapons under disability, one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and one count of breaking and entering; long with a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing. Additional charges remain under investigation.

Airport officials confirmed Griffith is not connected to the construction project and was not authorized to be on the property. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail following his arrest.

The airport remained fully open and operational throughout the incident. Federal agencies, including the FBI and TSA, have been notified.



