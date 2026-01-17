Maurice Clarett Buys Columbus Hotel, Adds New Chapter to His Story

Former Ohio State standout Maurice Clarett is making moves in the Columbus business scene, and this one hits close to home.

Clarett, best known for his explosive freshman season with the Buckeyes and the roller-coaster path that followed, has purchased a 168-room hotel in Columbus with plans to fully renovate the property and bring it up to date.

This isn’t just a real estate flip, it’s another chapter in Clarett’s ongoing story of transformation. From national champion on the field to overcoming challenges off it, to the world of local investment and community development.

Clarett’s move into hospitality is more than a business decision — it’s a message about reinvention, resilience, and giving back to the city that helped shape him. Congratulations Mo!

