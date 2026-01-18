Reps For Ludacris Claim His Involvement In Kid Rock’s MAGA Music Festival Was “A Mix Up”

Paras Griffin / Ludacris

After some intense internet backlash, fans at the Rock the Country music festival will not be seeing Ludacris hit the stage.

Folks were giving Ludacris and Nelly the side eye when the Rock the Country music festival announced its lineup earlier this year, and both rappers’ names were a part of the lineup that is full of MAGA-loving artists including Kid Rock.

After a few days of well-deserved backlash, Ludacris’ name no longer appears on the festival’s website.

No public explanation has been given, but the festival confirmed to Rolling Stone that Ludacris is no longer in the lineup.

A rep for the rapper claimed it was a “mix-up” that his name was on the lineup.

“Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” Ludacris’ rep told Rolling Stone.

The Backlash Worked To Sway Ludacris

It would seem the online bullying the Atlanta rapper was receiving worked. Before the sudden change, folks on social media were tearing him up and expressing disappointment that he was on a bill that included Kid Rock.

“Sad to hear you’re joining the maga festival, you were a favorite of mine,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “WHY are you playing at a MAGA festival that has Kid Rock as a headliner?”

“At this point these rappers used their people to become known only to sell us out… not even disappointed anymore I just know everybody has a certain number that they will be anything for…,” said a commenter on Instagram.

Well, whatever the case may be, we are glad Ludacris came to his senses.

Now, as for Nelly, he’s still on the lineup. We’re not shocked because he performed for Donald Trump before.

Still, people are letting Ludacris hear it. You can see those reactions below.