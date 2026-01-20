Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Source: Anton Pentegov / Getty

Columbus residents who need a safe, warm place indoors have multiple options throughout the city.

Libraries, recreation centers, churches and community partners are serving as warming centers, according to information released by the City of Columbus.

City officials note that due to the federal holiday on Monday, January 19th, only one library location will be open as a warming shelter.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Main Library, located at 96 S. Grant Ave., will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All other library locations listed below will reopen on Tuesday, January 20th, and will resume serving as warming centers.

Anyone needing help locating a site or confirming hours and services can call 311 or 614-645-3111. In emergency situations, residents should call 911.

Libraries

Columbus Metropolitan Library – New Albany Branch

200 Market St., New Albany, OH 43054 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Reynoldsburg Branch

1402 Brice Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Dublin Branch

75 N. High St., Dublin, OH 43017 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Southeast Branch

3980 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northern Lights Branch

4093 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH 43224 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Karl Road Branch

5590 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – South High Branch

3540 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Barnett Branch

3434 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Main Library

96 S. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Marion-Franklin Branch

2800 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Whetstone Branch

3909 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Franklinton Branch

1061 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43222 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Northside Branch

1423 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43201 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Parsons Branch

1113 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Shepard Branch

850 N. Nelson Rd., Columbus, OH 43219 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Hilltop Branch

511 S. Hague Ave., Columbus, OH 43204 | 614-645-2275

Columbus Metropolitan Library – Hilliard Branch

4500 Hickory Chase Way, Hilliard, OH 43026 | 614-645-2275