Trump Shill Scott Jennings Roasted By Fellow CNN Panelist

On Tuesday (Jan. 20), a panel discussion on CNN’s Newsnight program turned into a humiliating moment for Scott Jennings, who is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump. Host John Berman had posed the question about whether the Department of Justice would face punishment for slow-walking the release of files related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“There is none,” Jennings replied. “I think they should follow the law. I also have no idea how long it takes to prepare this many documents for this kind of release.” He added, “Counselor may have some thoughts on that, but they should follow the law, but let’s not get our knickers in a twist here,” before fellow panelist Leigh McCowan interjected.

“Yeah, let’s not get our knickers in a twist over child rape,” she said, adding a mocking laugh. Why are you talking like that?! It’s insane. Like it’s insane.The Epstein files are a multinational, multi-generational child and woman sex trafficking ring. So your attitude right now – you’re sort of like ‘Well, shucks devil begun’ is just horrifying to me. Every woman in the world that is watching this, is looking at you like – why are you acting like you have no idea what’s happening here, Scott?”

Jennings sheepishly replied, “He asked me a question about following the law, and I said they should follow the law.” McCowan fired back, “What I’m saying to you is your attitude. Yes, and they’re not following the law. They’re 30 days late on following the law, and they didn’t explain why they redacted the first things in the first place, which they were also supposed to do.”

Jennings, chastened, responded that he understood where McCowan was coming from and eventually agreed with her. But she wasn’t done. “Everything that is in these files—it could bring an entire house down. And if it has to, it has to. If it brings down Democrats, bring them down. If it brings down Republicans, bring them down. Bring down princes, world leaders, Hollywood people, bring them down.”