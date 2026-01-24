Listen Live
Close
News

Former Olympic Snowboarder and FBI’s Most Wanted Ryan Wedding Arrested

Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, once on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly running a global cocaine trafficking empire.

Published on January 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Major news from the FBI today as a former Olympian turned alleged drug kingpin is finally in custody. Ryan Wedding
, who once competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics, was arrested in Mexico after more than a decade on the run.

Wedding was a prominent fixture on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a massive $15 million reward offered for his capture. Authorities allege he ran a sophisticated global drug trafficking operation that used semi-trucks to move cocaine across international borders.

Beyond narcotics, Wedding is accused of orchestrating multiple killings, including the murder of a federal witness in Colombia. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest, marking a significant win for international law enforcement. More on the story here.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

The 30 Most Beautiful Black Women In Hollywood

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By: Rebecah Jacobs

2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting

Comment
Entertainment  |  Written By: egmasylne

Christian Keyes Says All the Queen’s Men Was Ruined By Tyler Perry

Comment
5 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
We Them Ones Comedian Search
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Who’s The One Comedian Search – You Got What it Takes?

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close