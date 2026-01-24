Former Olympic Snowboarder and FBI’s Most Wanted Ryan Wedding Arrested

Major news from the FBI today as a former Olympian turned alleged drug kingpin is finally in custody. Ryan Wedding

, who once competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics, was arrested in Mexico after more than a decade on the run.

Wedding was a prominent fixture on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, with a massive $15 million reward offered for his capture. Authorities allege he ran a sophisticated global drug trafficking operation that used semi-trucks to move cocaine across international borders.

Beyond narcotics, Wedding is accused of orchestrating multiple killings, including the murder of a federal witness in Colombia. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest, marking a significant win for international law enforcement. More on the story here.