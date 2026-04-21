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Magic 95.5 Listeners Get Up Close & Personal with Raheem DeVaughn

Magic 95.5 Listeners Get Up Close & Personal with Raheem DeVaughn

Published on April 21, 2026
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Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Source: David Gray / Radio One Columbus

Magic 95.5 pulled off something special for a few of our listeners. An up-close experience with Raheem DeVaughn inside the Palace Theatre during the Floetry “Say Yes” Tour stop in the 614.

And this wasn’t a quick photo meet and greet.

Raheem invited us in during his soundcheck rehearsal and let the fans see how the show really comes together. He ran through a few records, talked through the set, and even showed how he planned to move through the room. Yeah— Mr. DeVaughn hit the balcony and almost every section so nobody felt left out.

What stood out most was the time and sincerity. He didn’t rush it. He went person to person — talking, joking, taking pictures, making sure everybody had their moment with him.

MORE: Raheem DeVaughn Talks Legacy and the Say Yes Tour

Good music, real interaction, and an artist who actually shows up for his fans.

Keep clicking to check out the photos.

Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus
Raheem DeVaughn VIP Soundcheck Magic Columbus


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