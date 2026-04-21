Magic 95.5 Listeners Get Up Close & Personal with Raheem DeVaughn
Magic 95.5 Listeners Get Up Close & Personal with Raheem DeVaughn
Magic 95.5 pulled off something special for a few of our listeners. An up-close experience with Raheem DeVaughn inside the Palace Theatre during the Floetry “Say Yes” Tour stop in the 614.
And this wasn’t a quick photo meet and greet.
Raheem invited us in during his soundcheck rehearsal and let the fans see how the show really comes together. He ran through a few records, talked through the set, and even showed how he planned to move through the room. Yeah— Mr. DeVaughn hit the balcony and almost every section so nobody felt left out.
What stood out most was the time and sincerity. He didn’t rush it. He went person to person — talking, joking, taking pictures, making sure everybody had their moment with him.
MORE: Raheem DeVaughn Talks Legacy and the Say Yes Tour
Good music, real interaction, and an artist who actually shows up for his fans.
Keep clicking to check out the photos.
- He Said He Saw Jesus While in a Coma!
- These 2 Comedians Just Became Family For Real!
- Magic 95.5 Listeners Get Up Close & Personal with Raheem DeVaughn
- Former 'X' Factor Contestant Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over Over Influencer Klaudia Glam Outside UK Nightclub
- Mary J. Blige Revisits Burger King Ad Backlash That “Crushed” Her
- Urban One's Cruise Relaunched As ONE Voyage Experience
- B-Side Bangers: Janet Jackson
- #RHOA Recap: K. Michelle 'Bimbo' Blasts Porsha Williams For Asking Her If She Suffered A Miscarriage
- Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 20, 2026
- Michael Jordan & Charles Barkley Relationship Timeline