Draymond Green Under Fire For Saying Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than Michael Jordan

Draymond Green sparked debate by claiming Derrick Rose means more to Chicago than Michael Jordan.

Published on January 27, 2026
Draymond Green has never met an opponent he didn’t fear trash-talking (or chest-stomping… or punching.) But now his flagrancy has reached new heights as he sets his sights on Michael Jordan.

Derrick Rose was celebrated over the weekend when his Chicago Bulls jersey number was retired. While giving him his props on The Draymond Green Show podcast, Green attempted to knock Jordan down a peg when discussing who means more to the Windy City.

“There’s no bigger person in the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose… With all due respect to MJ. I love MJ,” Green said. “We all wanted to be like Mike. He doesn’t mean more to the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose… The youngest MVP in league history, right in a Chicago Bulls jersey, when the Chicago Bulls were struggling for years after Mike. He came and saved the franchise.”

Now, you can’t argue the emotional attachment between Chicago and Rose. He was the hometown kid who was jumping out of the gym, known as one of the most explosive point guards of all time, and was even the youngest MVP in league history at 22 years old.

That same year, he led the Bulls to a league-best 62 wins and offered hope to a fan base that had been lost in the decade since Jordan retired. But his physical game got ahead of him, thanks to nagging knee injuries and a torn ACL in 2012’s playoffs, and his potential was never fully realized. The city never forgot the excitement he brought them, even as he found himself bouncing around the league.

But while he’ll always be Chicago’s son, it’s hard to argue what Jordan did since he was drafted third overall by the team in 1984. Not only did he lead the team to two three-peats — despite taking an MLB break in between — but he also turned the Bulls into a cultural juggernaut, a household name, and made the team synonymous with his billion-dollar Jordan Brand line.

Plus, his personal achievements include five MVPs, 14 All-Star selections, 10 All-NBA First Team selections, and 10 scoring titles. 

So, while Green’s argument is far-fetched, it’s logical from a Bulls fan’s standpoint.

See how the debate is going over on social media below.

Draymond Green Under Fire For Saying Derrick Rose Means More To Chicago Than Michael Jordan was originally published on cassiuslife.com

