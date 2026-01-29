Want to be in a Netflix Series Without Acting Experience?

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Netflix is bringing the iconic Hillman College back to life, and they’re calling HBCU students and alumni to be part of the sequel. They’ve just opened up a casting call for background roles that means real students, parents, even faculty can apply to actually appear on screen in the new series.

This reboot brings together nostalgia with fresh energy by blending returning original cast with new faces, all set at the fictional HBCU we all fell in love with.

The production is shooting around Atlanta, and they’re especially encouraging HBCU folks to bring real campus life to the show, no acting experience required, just reliability and personality.

And guess what? This isn’t just a cameo actors will be paid for their time on set. Plus, the series is being led creatively by some seriously talented folks, with legacy cast members expected to return, too.