What’s Trending: Hollywood Snubs and Airline Lawsuits

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest "What's Trending" with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on. From Hollywood wins and controversies to a wild airline dispute that has everyone talking

Teyana Taylor Addresses Criticism and Hollywood Snubs

Teyana Taylor is now addressing critics of her role in the film One Battle After Another. Some felt her character was overly sexualized, but Taylor hopes audiences see the character as a “badass” and empathize with her strength. The hosts reflected on how Taylor’s sexy persona was part of her introduction to the world, but also praised her dramatic range, especially her powerful performance as a mother in A Thousand and One. The conversation also touched on the perceived snubs of other Black artists and films, sparking a discussion about Hollywood politics.

Airline Seat Dispute Sparks Legal Action

A woman is suing an airline after a confrontation over a window seat. When she boarded, she found a child in the seat she had paid for. The woman refused to move, which led to the child crying and other passengers harassing and recording her. Now, she’s taking legal action against both the child’s mother and the airline, claiming the flight crew did nothing to stop the harassment. Hughley and Sanders sided with the woman, emphasizing that you should always get what you pay for.