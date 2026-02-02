Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Moment a Music Icon Broke Barriers at the Grammys!

Stevie Wonder Changed Grammy History from a First-Ever Album of the Year Win to Three Straight Wins in a Row. Here’s How He Did It.

Published on February 2, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stevie Wonder
Source: GIRIBALDI / Getty

In 1974, music legend Stevie Wonder made history at the Grammy Awards by becoming the first Black artist ever to win Album of the Year a landmark moment in Grammy history.

His acclaimed album Innervisions, released in 1973, earned the top honor at the 16th Annual Grammy Awards, putting Wonder’s genius front and center on music’s biggest stage. Innervisions featured classic tracks like “Living for the City” and “Higher Ground,” and its win was seen as a breakthrough for Black artists in a category that had long overlooked their work.

Stevie didn’t stop there. He followed that achievement with two more Album of the Year wins for Fulfillingness’ First Finale and Songs in the Key of Life making him the only artist in Grammy history to win three consecutive Album of the Year awards, a feat few have ever matched.

This milestone not only recognized Stevie’s musical brilliance but also helped open doors for future Black artists aiming for music’s highest honors.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
WE Them Ones Ohio Graphics 2026 BMN
Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

Comment
icicles on metal roof of building, danger to pedestrians
4 Items
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Where to Find Warming Centers Across Columbus

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Close-up of metal handcuffs under dramatic light
Cbus  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Ex-Husband Identified as Possible Suspect in Weinland Park Homicide

Comment
Entertainment  |  Written By: egmasylne

Mary J. Blige Responds to Fans Asking for Her “Sad” Music Era Back

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close