The Woman Once Called “Jane Doe” Finally Tells Her Full Story.

She is More Than a R. Kelly's Survivor! Her Memoir isn’t Just a Look Back; It’s a Powerful Step Forward for Survivors Everywhere.

Published on February 3, 2026
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

Reshona Landfair, long known in court filings as the “Jane Doe” whose abuse footage was central in R. Kelly’s trials has published her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?. In it, she recounts being groomed and abused by the disgraced R&B star and how that experience shaped her life long after the legal cases ended.

Landfair’s memoir goes beyond the headlines to describe the psychological and emotional toll of the years she spent under Kelly’s control, how she kept the truth hidden, and her decision to finally reclaim her voice and identity after decades of trauma. Who’s Watching Shorty? is available now on Amazon.

