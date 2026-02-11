Listen Live
14 Years Later, Whitney Houston’s Voice Still Moves the World.

Remembering Her Powerful Legacy! Her Life. Her music, and the Impact She left Behind... The Voice Still Lives on!

Published on February 11, 2026
Today marks 14 years since Whitney Houston’s tragic death, and her voice continues to echo through the music world.

Whitney! often called “The Voice” for her extraordinary vocal power, died on February 11, 2012, at just 48 years old. She was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel room a day before the Grammy Awards.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accidental drowning, with contributing factors including atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use and other substances also present in her system.

Despite her very public struggles with addiction in later years, Whitney Houston’s impact on music and popular culture remains immense. Her extraordinary vocal ability helped her become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Whitney Houston One Wish
Source: Sony Press / Sony Music

Thousands turned out to celebrate her life at memorials and tributes following her death, and artists from Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys to Stevie Wonder have honored her legacy over the years.

