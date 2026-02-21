Listen Live
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged in Wife’s Killing in Ohio

Published on February 20, 2026
The American Idol Live! 2018 Tour
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

A former contestant from American Idol is facing serious criminal charges in Tipp City after authorities say he fatally shot his wife inside their home.

According to court records and reporting from Fox 19, Caleb Flynn (39) has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn (37). The incident occurred during the early morning hours of February 16th.

Police say officers were dispatched to the couple’s residence on Cunningham Court around 2:30AM following a report of a burglary and a shooting. When authorities arrived, they found Caleb Flynn and two children inside the home. Ashley Flynn was found deceased at the scene.

While initial details from law enforcement were limited, court documents later revealed more troubling allegations.

Investigators claim Flynn tampered with the crime scene in an apparent attempt to mislead officers.

In addition to the murder charge, Flynn is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

Flynn previously appeared on American Idol in 2013, where he spoke openly about his faith and his love for his wife during a hometown interview.

Ashley Flynn is being remembered by loved ones as a dedicated mother, church volunteer, and educator. According to her obituary, she worked as a substitute teacher and coached seventh-grade volleyball.

The case remains under investigation.


Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged in Wife’s Killing in Ohio was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

