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We Haven’t Been Back to the Moon in Over 50 years… Until Now.

History is Being Made in Space Right Now and it Includes a Major First for Women and Black Astronauts. We'll Tell You What’s Happening Next.

Published on April 2, 2026
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US-SPACE-ARTEMIS II-NASA
JIM WATSON

History just took off… literally.

NASA has officially launched its Artemis II mission, sending four astronauts on a powerful journey around the moon, something we haven’t seen in over 50 years since the Apollo days. Apollo 17 back in 1972.

Now this isn’t a landing mission not yet. This is a 10-day test flight designed to push limits, test systems, and prove we’re ready to take that next step back to the moon… and eventually Mars.

Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla
Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla
Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla

The crew made up of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen is making history in more ways than one. This mission includes the first woman, first Black astronaut, and first Canadian to ever travel this far into deep space.

Artemis II Launches Manned Test Flight Around The Moon
Chip Somodevilla
Space enthusiasts and employees from NASA's Johnson Space Center will gather to watch the Artimus II launch.
Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

They’ll travel more than 250,000 miles from Earth, orbit the moon, and come back at blazing speeds, all while testing life support, navigation, and communication systems that will be critical for future missions.

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