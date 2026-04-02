We Haven’t Been Back to the Moon in Over 50 years… Until Now.

JIM WATSON

History just took off… literally.

NASA has officially launched its Artemis II mission, sending four astronauts on a powerful journey around the moon, something we haven’t seen in over 50 years since the Apollo days. Apollo 17 back in 1972.

Now this isn’t a landing mission not yet. This is a 10-day test flight designed to push limits, test systems, and prove we’re ready to take that next step back to the moon… and eventually Mars.

Chip Somodevilla Chip Somodevilla Chip Somodevilla

The crew made up of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen is making history in more ways than one. This mission includes the first woman, first Black astronaut, and first Canadian to ever travel this far into deep space.

Chip Somodevilla Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

They’ll travel more than 250,000 miles from Earth, orbit the moon, and come back at blazing speeds, all while testing life support, navigation, and communication systems that will be critical for future missions.