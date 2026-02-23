Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin Reveals Baby Name As She Awaits The Birth Of Her First Child With Eric Murphy

Jasmin and Eric, children of Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy, are expecting their first child together.

They revealed the name of their baby girl as Ari Skye during a baby shower celebration.

The couple secretly married in 2025 and are excited for their families to become officially connected.

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy just can’t wait for their little one to arrive.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Jasmin, Martin Lawrence’s daughter, and Eric, the son of Eddie Murphy, are celebrating their baby on the way by making a big announcement.

The soon-to-be first-time parents reshared multiple posts from their baby shower on their Instagram Stories to luxuriate in the special occasion. The couple was all smiles as they posed alongside family and friends in the pictures, awaiting the arrival of their baby girl.

In a video shared by Jasmin on her Instagram Stories following the event, Lawrence revealed the name of their little one: Ari Skye. She revealed the name as she gently rubbed her belly, saying, “Mommy loves you so much. This day is all for you.”

“My baby 💗 Ari Skye Murphy 💗,” she wrote across the clip.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in May 2025, made their pregnancy announcement earlier this month, sharing some sweet photos on social media, letting fans know that Eddie and Martin are on track to become proud grandfathers. While Murphy has already started his journey as a grandpa, Lawrence was excited to reveal that this will be his first grandchild.

“What a blessing to start the day! My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude after the announcement of my first grandchild!” the actor wrote, adding photos from the couple’s maternity shoot. “Watching @jasmin_lawrence and @ericmurphy777 begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me. Family is everything—and this moment is nothing less than a blessing from God. Welcome to the next generation! #blessed #prouddad #family.”

Eric and Jasmin’s romance first became public back in June 2021, when the couple began sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. They got engaged in late 2024 and went eloped in a private church ceremony in May 2025, delighting fans and family alike with the news that two close friends’ families were becoming officially connected.

Since then, the pair have stayed relatively out of the Hollywood spotlight, focusing on their life together—and now, growing their family.

In an interview with CBS Mornings in July 2024, Eddie Murphy told Gayle King that he and his longtime friend thought it was “cool” that their kids were in a relationship.

“They’re both beautiful,” Eddie said. “They look amazing together. And it’s funny [because] everybody [asks], ‘What is that baby going to be funny?’”

“Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” he continued. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

