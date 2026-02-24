Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole’s Honda Civic has seen better days, reportedly breaking down in the middle of his trunk sale tour.

During a stop in Phoenix, Arizona, the old-school Civic decided it needed a break. The Fayetteville rapper took to social media to let fans know there had been a slight delay in his travels.

“Tried to make it to LA before we go back home, the Civic said it had enough and broke on us! Phoenix, we here now while the car is getting fixed. Gonna mob around the city in the sprinter selling CDs in the meantime.”

It looks like Phoenix may get a longer visit than expected while the car is being repaired. Just days earlier, the Dreamville MC announced The Fall-Off World Tour, supporting his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which has been well-received by fans and the Hip-Hop world.

The original announcement included 54 tour dates, but Cole later expanded the run with an additional 19 stops. The tour will hit major cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boston.

The tour is set to begin on July 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap up on December 12th in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Even with the unexpected setback, Cole continues to prove his dedication to connecting with fans by any means necessary.

J. Cole’s Honda Civic Taps Out Midway Through The Trunk Sale Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com