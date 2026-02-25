2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Getty

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees reflect just how far the definition of “rock” has expanded over the decades. This year’s ballot crosses genres, generations, and cultural movements in a way that feels intentional — and long overdue.

Pop royalty like Mariah Carey represents an era of chart dominance and vocal influence that shaped modern music. Meanwhile, hip-hop’s impact is undeniable with the inclusion of Wu-Tang Clan, a collective that redefined lyricism, branding, and East Coast rap in the 1990s. On the harder edge of the spectrum, metal pioneers Iron Maiden continue to stand as one of the genre’s most influential and enduring forces.

From pop to rap to heavy metal, the diversity of this year’s nominees highlights how the Hall continues evolving beyond traditional guitar-driven rock. It also underscores the reality that cultural impact — not just genre labels — now drives the conversation.

Below, we break down every single nominee on the 2026 ballot and what makes each one Hall of Fame worthy.

The Black Crowes

Love News? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Debut Year: 1990

The Black Crowes broke out with Shake Your Money Maker in 1990, reviving blues-driven Southern rock for a new generation. Their gritty sound and swagger made them one of the defining rock bands of the early ’90s.