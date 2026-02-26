White House Staffer Allegedly Behind Popular Pro-Trump X Account

NurPhoto / Donald Trump / Johnny MAGA / Social Media

Well, well, well, a new report from Wired claims a Pro-Trump X account that the President often promotes appears to be run by a current White House staffer.

Johnny MAGA, the popular pro-MAGA /Trump account with nearly 300,000 followers that described the video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as apes as “a masterpiece,” is not the independent voice that many thought it was.

The account is a primary source of content praising Trump and his administration, boosting Orange Mussolini’s Truth Social posts while attacking prominent Democrats like Gavin Newsom on a regular basis.

According to Wired, a White House staffer named Garrett Wade is the man behind the account and got exposed when a phone number associated with him was discovered to be attached to the Johnny MAGA account.

Per Wired:

Johnny MAGA appears to be a White House staffer named Garrett Wade, who works for the Trump administration as a rapid-response manager, helping to run the very same White House account his anonymous MAGA account amplifies. A phone number associated with Wade is linked to Johnny MAGA, according to a WIRED review of publicly available records, and the connection was confirmed by a source close to the White House.

If this is in fact the case, it would blur the line, making it very difficult for Americans and news outlets to tell the difference between government messaging and what many believed to be organic support.

It was also pointed out by one person on X, formerly Twitter, that the account also pretends to be a Black pro-MAGA supporter, allegedly, despite Wade being white.

Yikes.

Interestingly enough, this news also comes after it was revealed that Nicki Minaj’s social media accounts are being fueled by bots following her full embrace of MAGA.

Social media is currently outraged at the finding and is sounding off; you can see those reactions below.