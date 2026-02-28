Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Competition For Her Oscars Date, Says She Lost Her Voice After Nomination

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Teyana Taylor is preparing for what could be one of the biggest nights of her career. The 35-year-old actress is nominated for her first Academy Award, but for now her toughest decision is who’ll be by her side on the big night.

The One Battle After Another actress has the tough job of choosing between her mother and her grandmother, who both hope to accompany her.

“My mommy,” she said. “Well, right now my mom and Nana, they’re fighting over who’s going to come. Nana’s like, ‘I want to go to the Oscars!’ My mom is like, ‘I want to go to the Oscars!’ We going to see.”

Taylor was also recently named one of Time Magazine’s Women of the Year and took the time to reveal how she’s been feeling since her name was called for the nominations.

“It’s crazy because with my nomination, I was still pinching myself weeks later,” she said. “What really, really did it for me was the class photo. Being in that class photo with all my fellow amazing nominees is when it really hit me and I was like ‘Oh this…I’m really an Oscar nominee. This is insane.'”

She continued,

“When you get something, you hold onto it so tight ’cause you think someone’s going to take it from you, you know, so I’m just going like this, pinching myself, like ‘Am I going to wake up and they say we haven’t even called any names yet?’ It just still felt like a dream and I had been like this the whole time. And, you know, getting to the luncheon, I loosened up a little bit. It felt so good to, like, allow myself to wake up and stop pinching myself, sitting in the fact that this moment is mine.”

She also reflected on hearing her name being announced during the nomination broadcast, PEOPLE reports.

“So after the fourth name I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ And they said my name and we just all started screaming. I lost my voice for maybe like four or five days, honestly,” she said.

Teyana will be up against tough competition in the Best Supporting Actress category but she has been a front-runner since taking home the Golden Globe for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills.

Though audiences were split on Taylor’s role—with some questioning the hypersexuality of a Black female character in a white film—critics have sung her praises from the very first previews of One Battle After Another and, so far, her peers have agreed. She’s racked up several nominations leading up to the big fish of the Oscars. Win, lose or draw, Teyana Taylor has proven herself as a superstar of film and Hollywood seems to be calling her nonstop. Last year, alone, she starred in Netflix’s The Rip, Straw and Hulu’s All’s Fair. She also has four other projects in-production.

Teyana’s 20-year hustle is proof that if you stay focused, work hard, and never doubt, you will see success.

