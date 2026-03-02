He Told the Joke and Now the Internet is Coming for Him

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

After hosting the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, comedian Deon Cole found himself facing intense online backlash following a joke involving Nicki Minaj.

Deon later shared screenshots of graphic direct messages he received on social media (which have now been removed), revealing the harsh reality of the internet. The messages sparked widespread outrage and concern, with fellow entertainers like Jamie Foxx and Shawnna publicly showing support.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty