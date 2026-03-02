Listen Live
Marathon Burger Opening In Long Beach Marred By Gunfire

Nipsey Hussle's legacy continues to live on even in the midst of violence...

Published on March 2, 2026
US-MUSIC-RAP-SHOOTING
Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

This past weekend Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger held a grand opening event for their new location in Long Beach, CA. But unfortunately, the joyous day turned tragic when a shooting occurred not too far from the establishment.

According to TMZ, the incident went down around 3:30 pm in downtown Long Beach and while details are scarce, witnesses recorded police officers carrying a man into the back of a squad car. Whether it was the victim or the suspect remains unknown as of press time, but luckily for everyone in the area the incident didn’t turn into a mass shooting as has become the norm in the United States.

Per TMZ:

Snoop Dogg and YG attended the event, but were gone long before the shooting began.

Nipsey’s brother — Blacc Sam — attended the opening of the new spot in downtown Long Beach … the end of a long weekend for him and his family.

On Saturday, he, Nipsey’s former partner Lauren London and several of the late rapper’s close friends gathered together while an intersection in L.A. was renamed “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

Hopefully things are kept peaceful when Marathon Burger opens up it’s New York location in Times Square. Just sayin.’

Marathon Burger Opening In Long Beach Marred By Gunfire was originally published on hiphopwired.com

