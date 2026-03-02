Source: N/A / n/a Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026 As we move into 2026, we continue this tradition of remembrance, celebrating the lives of those who have passed. These athletes, coaches, and sports icons not only shaped their respective sports but also inspired generations with their dedication, passion, and resilience. Their legacies live on, and we take this moment to reflect on their contributions and the memories they’ve left behind. 2025 | Notable Sports Figures We’ve Lost In 2025 take a look below at Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026. Dominiq Ponder | Passed away on March 1st Dominiq Ponder, a quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, tragically passed away on March 1, 2026, at the age of 23 due to a single-car accident. He was remembered for his promising talent and contributions to college football.

February Ian “Scotty” Morrison | Passed away on February 25th Love Sports? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. A former NHL referee and executive, Morrison played a significant role in shaping the Hockey Hall of Fame and is remembered for his contributions to the sport’s governance.

Jeff Galloway | Passed away on February 25th An Olympian and pioneer of the run-walk method, Galloway inspired countless runners with his innovative training techniques and authored several influential books on running.

Bruce Froemming | Passed away on February 25th One of MLB’s longest-serving umpires, Froemming officiated a record number of games and 11 no-hitters, earning respect for his consistency and dedication.

Kara Braxton | Passed on February 21st A two-time WNBA champion with the Detroit Shock, Braxton was known for her dominant presence in the paint and her contributions to her teams’ successes.

Rondale Moore | Passed away on February 21st A talented NFL wide receiver, Moore was known for his speed and versatility on the field, making an impact with teams like the Arizona Cardinals.

Bill Mazeroski | Passed away on February 20th A Hall of Fame second baseman, Mazeroski is immortalized for his walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, one of the most iconic moments in MLB history.

Mike Wagner | Passed away on February 18th Mike Wagner, a key member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ legendary “Steel Curtain” defense, passed away on February 18, 2026, at the age of 76 after battling pancreatic cancer. A four-time Super Bowl champion, Wagner played as a safety during his 10-year NFL career and is remembered for his pivotal role in the Steelers’ dominance during the 1970s.

Doug Moe | Passed away on February 17th An NBA coach known for his freewheeling offensive style, Moe led the Denver Nuggets to multiple playoff appearances and is remembered for his innovative approach to basketball.

Tre’ Johnson | Passed away on February 15th A former NFL offensive lineman, Johnson was an All-Pro player for the Washington Redskins in 1999 and is remembered for his strength and consistency on the field.

Roy Face (Elroy Face) | Passed away on February 12th A dominant relief pitcher in MLB, Face is remembered for his role in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1960 World Series victory and for pioneering the role of the modern closer.

John Shirreffs | Passed away on February 12th A renowned horse trainer, Shirreffs is best known for training Zenyatta, one of the greatest racehorses in history, and for winning the 2005 Kentucky Derby with Giacomo.

King T. Leatherbury | Passed away on February 10th A celebrated horse trainer, Leatherbury was one of the most successful trainers in Maryland racing history. He is remembered for his innovative training methods and his induction into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Tracy Scroggins | Passed away on February 9th A defensive end for the Detroit Lions, Scroggins ranks third in the team’s history for sacks and is remembered for his relentless pass-rushing ability.

Chris Gilbert | Passed away on February 9th Chris Gilbert, a legendary college football running back, passed away on February 9, 2026, at the age of 79. Known for his record-breaking career at the University of Texas, he became the first NCAA player to achieve three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Beyond football, Gilbert co-founded Camp Olympia, a youth development program, and built a successful business career. His legacy is defined by his athletic excellence, leadership, and contributions to his community.

Sonny Jurgensen | Passed away on February 6th A Hall of Fame NFL quarterback, Jurgensen was known for his exceptional passing skills and leadership during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins. He remains a legend for his contributions to the game and his post-retirement career as a broadcaster.

Terrance Gore | Passed away on February 6th Known for his incredible speed, Gore was a specialist in base running and contributed to multiple MLB teams’ postseason success, including winning World Series titles.

Barry Wilburn | Passed aaway on February 6th An NFL defensive back, Wilburn was a key player in the Washington Redskins’ Super Bowl XXII victory, known for his interceptions and defensive prowess.

Mickey Lolich | Passed away on February 4th A standout MLB pitcher, Lolich is best remembered for his performance in the 1968 World Series, where he won three games for the Detroit Tigers, earning the series MVP title.

January Geoffrey Mason | Passed away on January 25th Geoffrey Mason was an influential American television sports producer. He is best known for his work as a producer for seven Olympic Games, six FIFA World Cups, and his role in ABC’s coverage of the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis. A pioneer in live sports broadcasting, Mason’s contributions left a lasting impact on the industry

John Brodie | Passed away on January 23rd John Brodie is a former professional football quarterback who played his entire NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers from 1957 to 1973. Known for his strong arm and leadership, Brodie was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL MVP in 1970. He led the league in passing yards and touchdowns multiple times and helped the 49ers reach the playoffs in the early 1970s. After retiring from football, Brodie became a professional golfer on the Senior PGA Tour and also worked as a sports broadcaster. He is remembered as one of the most talented quarterbacks of his era.

Kevin Johnson | Passed away on January 23rd Kevin Johnson was a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Tragically, he passed away at the age of 55 in January 2026 following a violent attack at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles1

Wilbur Wood | Passed away on January 17th Wilbur Wood is a former Major League Baseball pitcher known for his remarkable career as a knuckleball specialist. He played primarily for the Chicago White Sox during the 1960s and 1970s. Wood was notable for his durability, often pitching on short rest, and had four consecutive 20-win seasons from 1971 to 1974. He is remembered for his unique pitching style, workhorse mentality, and significant contributions to the game during his era.

Phil Goyette | Passed away on January 17th Phil Goyette, a Canadian ice hockey legend, passed away on January 17, 2026, at the age of 92. A skilled center, Goyette played 16 NHL seasons from 1956 to 1972, amassing 674 points in 941 games. He won four consecutive Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens from 1957 to 1960 and earned the Lady Byng Trophy in 1970 for sportsmanship and skill. Goyette also played for the New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and Buffalo Sabres. Post-retirement, he briefly coached the New York Islanders and remained a beloved figure in hockey history.

Frank Pitts | Passed away on January 16th A former NFL wide receiver, Pitts played in the first Super Bowl and was known for his reliable hands and contributions to the Kansas City Chiefs’ success.

Eddie McCreadie | Passed away on January 12th Eddie McCreadie, a legendary Scottish footballer and manager, passed away on January 12, 2026, at the age of 85. Known for his dynamic role as a left-back, McCreadie played for Chelsea from 1962 to 1973, making 410 appearances. He famously scored the winning goal in the 1965 League Cup final and was instrumental in Chelsea’s 1970 FA Cup victory. As a manager, he rebuilt Chelsea’s squad, leading them to promotion in 1977. McCreadie also earned 23 caps for Scotland and later managed in the U.S. He remained a beloved figure in Chelsea’s history.

Karen Vold | Passed away on January 12th Karen Vold, a Hall of Fame trick rider and rodeo performer, passed away on January 12, 2026, at the age of 86. She was renowned for her pioneering contributions to PRORODEO and her 17-year career as a performing trick rider, during which she helped form “The Flying Valkyries.”

Dave Giusti | Passed away on January 11th Dave Giusti, a former MLB pitcher, passed away on January 11, 2026, at the age of 86. Known for his reliability as a reliever, Giusti played 15 seasons in the majors, most notably with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He led the National League in saves in 1971 and played a key role in the Pirates’ World Series victory that year, pitching 10 2/3 scoreless innings in the postseason. Over his career, he recorded 145 saves and a 3.60 ERA. Giusti was also an All-Star in 1973 and is remembered for his signature palmball pitch.

Glenn “Mr. Goalie” Hall (Age 94) | Passed away on January 9th Glenn Hall, a Hockey Hall of Famer, was a legendary NHL goaltender known for his incredible durability, holding the record for 502 consecutive starts. Revered as “Mr. Goalie,” he was a pioneer of the butterfly style and a cornerstone of hockey history.

Randy McMillan (Age 67) | Passed away on January 8th Randy McMillan, a former first-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts, was the team’s leading rusher from 1984 to 1986. Known for his power and consistency, he was a key figure in the Colts’ offense during his NFL career.

Martin Chivers | Passed away on January 7th Martin Chivers, a legendary English footballer, passed away on January 7, 2026, at the age of 80. Known for his strength, pace, and finishing ability, Chivers was a prolific forward for Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team. During his time at Spurs, he scored 174 goals in 367 appearances, helping the team secure two League Cups and the UEFA Cup in the early 1970s. Internationally, he earned 24 caps for England, scoring 13 goals. Chivers also played for Southampton, Servette, and other clubs before retiring. Post-football, he remained a beloved figure in the sport, hosting events and supporting charity matches.

Billy Truax | Passed away on January 7th Billy Truax, a former NFL tight end, passed away on January 7, 2026, at the age of 82. Known for his exceptional blocking and receiving skills, Truax played for the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl VI championship with the Cowboys. A standout athlete from Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, he excelled at LSU, earning All-SEC honors. Over his 10-year NFL career, Truax recorded 199 receptions, 2,458 yards, and 17 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, cementing his legacy as a versatile and impactful player.

Jawann Oldham | Passed away on January 5th Jawann Oldham, a former NBA center, passed away on January 5, 2026, at the age of 68. Known for his athleticism and defensive prowess, Oldham played 10 seasons in the NBA for eight teams, including the Chicago Bulls, where he contributed to the team’s early development. Beyond his NBA career, Oldham made a significant impact internationally, helping to establish basketball leagues in the Middle East and Asia and running basketball academies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. His legacy extends beyond the court as a trailblazer in global basketball development.

Bob Pulford (Age 89) | Passed away on January 6th Bob Pulford, a Hockey Hall of Famer, was a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He later became a successful coach and executive, most notably with the Chicago Blackhawks, leaving a lasting legacy in hockey.