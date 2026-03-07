8 Men Arrested After Massive $300K Air Jordan Heist in Arizona

If you’ve been hunting for a pair of Air Jordan “Son of Mars Low” sneakers lately, you might have wondered why they’re so hard to find. As it turns out, a massive shipment never made it to the shelves.

Federal agents recently apprehended eight men in connection with a sophisticated cargo train robbery that saw $300,000 worth of Nikes snatched right off the tracks.

A High-Speed Heist

This wasn’t your average “smash and grab.” According to authorities, a transnational criminal organization based in Sinaloa, Mexico, has been targeting BNSF Railway boxcars between Needles, California, and Phoenix.

The thieves used industrial-grade tools—metal saws and bolt cutters—to break into trains while they were moving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. Get the full story here.