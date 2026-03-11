Radio One Cincinnati Unites for Hope During St. Jude Radiothon – Give Today

Source: St. Jude / St. Jude

On March 12, 2026, the airwaves will spark with hope and generosity as the 1230 The Buzz & 100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Radiothon takes over!

Getting involved is easy. CLICK HERE, text CINCY to 785833 , or call 1-800-411-9898 to become a “Partner In Hope!”

Even small contributions ripple outward, fueling research that touches lives worldwide. Share the event across your social media using #StJudeRadiothon to inspire your friends and family to join the movement.

St. Jude’s promise—“no child should die in the dawn of life”—starts with us. Don’t just listen. Be the reason hope continues to shine bright. Join 1230 The Buzz & 100.3 Cincy’s R&B, and St. Jude in becoming Partners in Hope.

