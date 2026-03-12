Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Raheem DeVaughn Talks Legacy and the Say Yes Tour

Published on March 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban - Web Banner - Braylan - 728 x 90
RAHEEM DEVAUGHN COVER ART
Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

Magic 95.5’s Robyn Simone recently caught up with Raheem DeVaughn for a conversation that touched on music, legacy, and the purpose behind his artistry.

During the interview, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke about what it means to move through the industry as an independent artist.

DeVaughn also reflected on what his path might have looked like if he didn’t choose music, sharing that his passion for health and community advocacy likely would have led him into a different lane focused on helping people.


That passion is deeply personal. DeVaughn opened up about the loss of his father and his father’s mental state, which continues to fuel his commitment to health awareness and community education.

When it comes to his catalog, the R&B veteran says one thing he prides himself on is creating records that uplift and celebrate Black women.

DeVaughn is also getting ready to hit the road, with a stop in Columbus alongside Floetry and Teedra Moses for the Say Yes Tour. And if you ask him what role he plans to play in the lineup, he put it simply: he’s coming through as “the caramel drizzle.”

Watch the full interview below.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News  |  Written By: Glyniss Wiggins

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. Homegoing Service [Watch]

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat
Entertainment  |  Written By: Robyn Simone

Chris Brown is Trending and It’s Not for a New Song.

Comment
Columbus Skyline Gift Card Register to Win
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win a Skyline Gift Card!

Comment
30 Items
Obituaries  |  Written By: Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close