Raheem DeVaughn Talks Legacy and the Say Yes Tour

Source: R1 Digital / radio one columbus

Magic 95.5’s Robyn Simone recently caught up with Raheem DeVaughn for a conversation that touched on music, legacy, and the purpose behind his artistry.

During the interview, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke about what it means to move through the industry as an independent artist.

DeVaughn also reflected on what his path might have looked like if he didn’t choose music, sharing that his passion for health and community advocacy likely would have led him into a different lane focused on helping people.



That passion is deeply personal. DeVaughn opened up about the loss of his father and his father’s mental state, which continues to fuel his commitment to health awareness and community education.

When it comes to his catalog, the R&B veteran says one thing he prides himself on is creating records that uplift and celebrate Black women.

DeVaughn is also getting ready to hit the road, with a stop in Columbus alongside Floetry and Teedra Moses for the Say Yes Tour. And if you ask him what role he plans to play in the lineup, he put it simply: he’s coming through as “the caramel drizzle.”

Watch the full interview below.