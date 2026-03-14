Honoring a Local Hero: Columbus Airman Among Those Lost in Iraq Crash

The Columbus community is mourning a profound loss this week following the tragic news of a refueling aircraft crash in Iraq. Among the six service members lost were three members of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing, including 28-year-old Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons.

Simmons was a proud graduate of Eastmoor Academy, where he is remembered as a standout student-athlete. His family shares that Tyler was living his “dream job” in the Air Force, characterized by a smile that could light up any room and a deep commitment to serving his country.

U.S. Central Command has confirmed that the crash, involving a KC-135 Stratotanker, was not due to hostile fire and remains under investigation. As flags across Ohio are ordered to half-staff, we join the city in honoring the sacrifice of Tech. Sgt. Simmons and his fellow airmen.