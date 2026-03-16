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What Do You Do After Winning an Oscar?

Fresh Off His Oscar Win, Michael B. Jordan Celebrated in the Most Relatable Way Possible… with Burgers and Fries.

Published on March 16, 2026
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Michael B. Jordan in 'Sinners'
Source: Michael B. Jordan in ‘Sinners’ / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

After a historic night at the Academy Awards, Michael B. Jordan celebrated his big win with a very down-to-earth stop.

Michael was spotted pulling up to the popular West Coast burger spot In-N-Out Burger on Sunset Boulevard—with his Oscar statue in hand. Fans outside the restaurant cheered him on as he grabbed a late-night bite.

Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor award for his role in the film Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, where he played twin brothers in the movie. It marks the first Oscar win of Jordan’s career and apparently the celebration included burgers, fries, and a trophy sitting right on the table.

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