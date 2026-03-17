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Before Epstein: The Robert Maxwell Mystery-Father of Ghislane Maxwell

You know the name Ghislane Maxwell, but the rabbit hole goes much deeper. Her father, Robert Maxwell, is where the web of deception begins—and where the blueprint for Jeffrey Epstein was born.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Most people believe the Jeffrey Epstein story began in the 1990s. However, some investigators suggest that the blueprint for his operations was built decades earlier by a man whose life—and death—remains shrouded in secrecy.

In this episode of Flow of Wisdom, host Sean Anthony takes a deep dive into the mysterious life of Robert Maxwell. Maxwell was a powerful media tycoon, a former member of the British Parliament, and a man whose influence reached the highest levels of global power.

Why Does the Maxwell Story Matter?

To understand the network Jeffrey Epstein operated in, many believe you have to look back at the foundation laid by Robert Maxwell. From his rise as a publishing giant to his sudden, suspicious death off the coast of the Canary Islands, Maxwell’s life was a masterclass in international intrigue.

In this investigation, we explore:

  • The State Funeral: Why was a disgraced billionaire buried as a national hero in Israel, with presidents, prime ministers, and multiple intelligence chiefs in attendance?
  • The Intelligence Connection: We examine the documented history and intelligence testimony connecting Maxwell to multiple world-governing agencies.
  • The Blueprint: How investigators link the Maxwell network to the later operations of Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The Timeline: A breakdown of the history most mainstream outlets have overlooked.

“This is Part 1 of a deeper investigation into the Maxwell network and the hidden systems that shape our world.” — Sean Anthony

Watch the Full Episode

The “Flow of Wisdom” is back after a two-year hiatus, reborn as a podcast and weekly livestream experience. After 25+ years in radio, Sean Anthony continues to decode the forces influencing your mind, your tech, and your world. Check it out here.

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