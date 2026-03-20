Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video

Latto embraces her pregnancy publicly through her music and album artwork.

Fans praise Latto for owning her narrative and evolution as an artist and person.

Latto's new album 'Big Mama' reflects her personal growth and transformation.

Source: Prince Williams

Latto is stepping into a new phase of life—and she’s doing it in a way only she can. The Atlanta rapper recently revealed that she is pregnant with her first child, tying the announcement directly into the rollout of her upcoming album, Big Mama.

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Instead of making a traditional announcement, Latto chose to share the news through her music and visuals. On March 20, she unveiled the album cover along with a video for her new track, “Business & Personal (Intro),” giving fans a clear and creative look at what’s going on in her life right now.

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On the album cover, Latto confidently shows off her baby bump while posing with a cheetah cub, symbolizing both strength and new beginnings. The bold image quickly caught attention online, with fans praising her for embracing such a personal moment in a public and artistic way.

The music video adds even more layers to the reveal. Throughout the visuals, Latto appears relaxed and glowing, dressed in lace and casual pieces that highlight her pregnancy. She doesn’t try to hide anything—instead, she fully embraces the moment. Small details throughout the video also caught fans’ attention, including what appears to be a positive pregnancy test and a scrapbook-style layout that hints at her journey.

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There are also subtle nods to her relationship, including a brief moment where a hand, believed by fans to belong to 21 Savage, rests on her stomach. While nothing is directly confirmed, the detail added to the conversation online as viewers tried to piece everything together.

Latto also uses her lyrics to acknowledge the news. In one line, she references having a child on the way, blending her personal reality into her music seamlessly. It’s a reminder that for her, this isn’t just an announcement—it’s part of her story as an artist.

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The album, set to drop on May 29, is already generating buzz. Fans see Big Mama not only as a new project but as a reflection of growth and transformation. Leading up to the reveal, Latto hinted that she had been intentionally quiet, telling fans she wanted to give them time to miss her.

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Now, she’s back—and making it clear that she’s ready for what comes next.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising her for turning a major life moment into a powerful creative statement. Instead of stepping back, Latto is leaning into this new chapter, showing that motherhood and music can exist side by side.

For Latto, this isn’t just about an album. It’s about owning her narrative, embracing change, and continuing to evolve—both as an artist and as a person.

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Latto Reveals Pregnancy with ‘Big Mama’ Album Cover and New Video was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com