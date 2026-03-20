Listen Live
Close
News

Ohio Cannabis Law Update 2026: 10 Major Changes You Should Know

Ohio updated its marijuana laws. Here are the biggest changes impacting THC products, dispensaries, and consumers.

Published on March 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Intoxicating hemp products like delta-8 now only sold at licensed dispensaries, not retail stores.
  • State caps total marijuana dispensaries at 400 to control market growth and enforcement.
  • New oversight agency regulates licensing, compliance, and safety standards across the industry.
Marijuana at Tradecraft Farms on November 6, 2019 in Vista, California. (Photo by Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

10 Key Changes in Ohio’s New Marijuana Laws

Ohio lawmakers approved Senate Bill 56 to overhaul the state’s marijuana laws, creating new rules for how residents buy and use cannabis. The update focuses heavily on regulating intoxicating hemp products, which lawmakers say previously existed in a legal gray area.

Under the new law, many THC products that once appeared in convenience stores and smoke shops will now move exclusively to licensed dispensaries. State officials say this shift gives regulators more control over potency, safety, and distribution while limiting access to unregulated products.

The law also places a statewide cap on dispensaries and reinforces restrictions on where they can operate, including required distances from schools, churches, and playgrounds. At the same time, public use of marijuana remains illegal, and new guidelines clarify how users must transport cannabis products.

Lawmakers say the overhaul aims to close loopholes left behind after Ohio voters approved adult-use marijuana. The changes also reflect growing concerns about high-potency THC items and their availability outside the regulated system.

Here are the biggest changes you need to know.

1. Intoxicating hemp products face strict limits

The law bans intoxicating hemp products outside licensed dispensaries.

Lawmakers targeted products like delta-8 that previously sold in retail stores. Officials say these items lacked consistent regulation and safety oversight.

2. THC products move to dispensaries only

Retail stores can no longer sell certain THC products.

Only licensed dispensaries can sell products that produce a high. This change shifts sales away from gas stations and smoke shops.

3. The state caps dispensaries

Ohio limits marijuana dispensaries to 400 locations statewide.

Lawmakers say the cap helps control market growth and enforcement. The state will manage licenses through its cannabis regulatory system.

4. New oversight agency takes control

The Division of Cannabis Control now regulates adult-use marijuana.

The agency oversees licensing, compliance, and product safety standards. State officials say centralized oversight improves accountability across the industry.

5. Buffer zones restrict dispensary locations

Dispensaries must stay away from schools, playgrounds, and churches.

These buffer zones aim to limit exposure to children and families. Local communities may also influence where dispensaries can operate.

6. Public marijuana use remains restricted

The law bans marijuana use in public spaces.

Users cannot legally consume cannabis on streets, parks, or sidewalks. Officials say the rule aligns marijuana laws with existing smoking restrictions.

7. New rules target THC potency and products

Lawmakers added restrictions on THC levels in products.

The changes focus on limiting access to high-potency items. Officials say stronger products raised safety and health concerns.

8. Transporting marijuana now has stricter rules

Users must keep cannabis in original packaging or secure storage.

The law aims to prevent open use while driving. Officials compare the rule to open container laws for alcohol.

9. Out-of-state marijuana transport is illegal

The law bans bringing marijuana into Ohio from other states.

Even if purchased legally elsewhere, transport across state lines remains illegal. Federal law still classifies marijuana as an illegal substance.

10. Lawmakers aim to close hemp loopholes

Officials say the law targets unregulated THC products and protects consumers.

Lawmakers argue the previous system allowed widespread access without oversight. The overhaul aims to bring all intoxicating products under one system.

Meteor Fragments Could Be in Northeast Ohio. Here’s Where to Look

15 Things Clevelanders Still Do, No Matter What

Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You

Ohio Cannabis Law Update 2026: 10 Major Changes You Should Know was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
Opinion  |  Written By: Zack Linly

No, That Conservative White Lady Who Hates Trans People Is Not Druski

Comment
25 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By: Tron Snow

Kristi Noem "Blindsided" By Her Husband Byron Noem's Cross-Dressing Schenanigans, Social Media Has All The Jokes

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
Columbus Skyline Gift Card Register to Win
Contests  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Win a Skyline Gift Card!

Comment
Sports  |  Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Cincinnati Reds Make Surprising Decision At Spring Training

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close