Building More Than Athletes: The RI5E of FLYT Athletics | Co-Owner Interview

What does it mean to RI5E?

I sat down with the co-owner of Flyt Athletics, Coach Shay Mock, to discuss how they are redefining the cheer and tumbling experience in Columbus, OH.

From their unique RI5E theme to their ‘character-first’ coaching philosophy, find out why this gym is about much more than just the mat.

In this interview, we discuss: The core values are being built into every athlete. The meaning behind the RI5E theme for the upcoming season.

How The FLYT Foundation and community fundraising make elite training accessible for all families. Why is no experience necessary to start your journey?