Listen Live
Close
Local

How FLYT Athletics is Redefining Youth Cheer in Columbus

Building More Than Athletes: The RI5E of FLYT Athletics | Co-Owner Interview

Beyond the backflips and trophies, FLYT Athletics is building character. Coach Shay Mock reveals how they’re using the "RI5E" theme to change lives on and off the mat in Columbus.

Published on March 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

What does it mean to RI5E?

I sat down with the co-owner of Flyt Athletics, Coach Shay Mock, to discuss how they are redefining the cheer and tumbling experience in Columbus, OH.

From their unique RI5E theme to their ‘character-first’ coaching philosophy, find out why this gym is about much more than just the mat.

In this interview, we discuss: The core values are being built into every athlete. The meaning behind the RI5E theme for the upcoming season.

How The FLYT Foundation and community fundraising make elite training accessible for all families. Why is no experience necessary to start your journey?

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
News  |  Written By: Matty Willz

10 Side Hustles People in Ohio Are Using to Make Extra Money Right Now

Comment
News  |  Written By: D.L. Chandler

Afroman Says He’ll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Comment
Celebrity News  |  Written By: Shannon Dawson

What Do We Do With Cliff Huxtable Now? Fans Show Mixed Reactions To The Bill Cosby Verdict

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment
2025 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Indiana
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

OSU President Ted Carter Resigns Due to “Inappropriate Relationship”

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close